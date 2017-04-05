The Broke Person's Guide To Setting Up Home With Awesome Finds From Safina Plaza

Setting up a new home is not just a huge challenge, it’s also really expensive. And you’ve anyway spent so much on the house {buying/renting/paying hefty ten-month deposits} when you moved to the city. But who says you cannot do up your home on a budget? Safina Plaza, off Commercial Street, is exactly where you will find cheap and cheerful solutions to all your home decor needs. You’ll see why! Also, don’t forget to bargain, pretty please?