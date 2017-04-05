Setting up a new home is not just a huge challenge, it’s also really expensive. And you’ve anyway spent so much on the house {buying/renting/paying hefty ten-month deposits} when you moved to the city. But who says you cannot do up your home on a budget? Safina Plaza, off Commercial Street, is exactly where you will find cheap and cheerful solutions to all your home decor needs. You’ll see why! Also, don’t forget to bargain, pretty please?
The Broke Person's Guide To Setting Up Home With Awesome Finds From Safina Plaza
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
Fun Colourful Curtains
Can’t deny curtains are THE most important things, I mean who wants the blinding sun to wake you up first thing in the morning in your new house, right? These honeycomb cotton curtains come in super cool bright and fun colours so you can feel like you’ve really found your happy place.
Price: INR 475 each
Printed Bedsheets
Seriously, ditch the regular Fabindia and Bombay Dyeing for a change, save some bucks and instead get some pretty, printed cotton bedsheets in a bevy of colours, in block as well as machine prints. The black and white collection is particularly fabulous. And if you’re getting a double bed sheet, you get matching pillow covers too! That’s a deal!
Price: INR 350-750
Jute Cushion Covers
These are going to be the perfect additions to your living room. They don’t look tacky, they’re inexpensive and really fit the need. Plus many colours available too, guys!
Price: INR 90 each
Banana Stalk Baskets
Whether you need to store your toiletries in your bathroom or fruits on your dining table, these baskets made of banana stalk are really ideal. You dirty them, wet them, soap them, do whatever you like, once dry, they’ll look as new as ever.
Price: INR 395-850
Natural Grass Mats
So the chatai as some of you know it as, has been reinvented and now they come in these really funky colours and ornate borders. Use the smaller ones as table mats, the bigger ones as yoga mats, table runners, bed runners and even wall hangings. Get one in each colour and there, you could even have a theme going.
Price: INR 350-550
