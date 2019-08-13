A shopaholic's paradise and the end to all your fashion woes, Safina Plaza on Infantry Road is the go-to place for anybody looking to amp up their style game. If you're planning to go shopping here any time soon, expect to find everything from cutesy knick-knacks for your home to magnificent Kashmiri carpets, elegant ethnic wear options, and junk jewellery for all occasions!
From Bridal Lehengas To Home Decor: Safina Plaza Is A Treasure For Shopping!
Kanchana
If you dig batik prints and the Kalamkari trend, Kanchana is the store for you. Browse through readymade kalamkari print blouses priced at INR 1,500 and find elegant handloom sarees to match, starting from INR 2,250. You can even customise your outfit after choosing fabrics from their collection!
Shuddhi
If you're looking for easy-breezy cotton kurtis to make your life a little easier, step into Shuddhi's store. Starting from INR 800, their kurtis are made in the hues of summer, so expect to find pinks, yellows and blues to match the weather! Plus, you'll also find dress materials as well as chic sheer kurtis that are perfect to wear to a reception or sangeet.
Red Rose Boutique
Looking to go all out on the big day? You can't really go wrong with your wedding shopping at Red Rose Boutique. They house beautiful designer lehengas, stunning gowns and stylish kurtis that are made to look like they're straight out of a Bollywood movie. To add some extra glam to your outfit, make sure to check out their accessories collection. For more ethnic wear options on the first floor, click here.
Gul Gulshan Gulfam
If you're looking to add an exotic feel to your home, head to Gul Gulshan Gulfam. The store houses Kashmiri mats, brass idols, miniature wooden elephants and even chunky jewellery. You'll find lovely cushion covers too, that will make a perfect addition to your living room. Plus, they come in many colours and fabrics! For more home decor options in Safina Plaza, click here.
Rakesh Dayma's Handmade Jewellery
This tiny shop is jewellery goals. Rakesh Dayma, the shop owner, personally makes all the jewellery pieces, so you'll find quirky earrings like parrot jhumkas and fish danglers, anklets, bracelets and other little trinkets to jazz up your outfit, at the starting price of INR 150!
#LBBTip: He makes custom jewellery too! Click here to find more home decor options starting from INR 500.
Jaipuriya
Calling all women - if you love oxidised earrings, Jaipuriya is where you should be. Their necklaces, earrings, bracelets and nose studs start at INR 550. With enamel, turquoise stones, crystals and two-tone polish, you’ll also find silver chandbeli. They even have mock gold earrings that are great for occasion wear.
Studio Y
Studio Y is an indie store that houses different brands that sell slow fashion based clothing. Their in-house label sells handloom, everyday wear and luxury wear for occasions. Another brand Kouroush sells out of here and makes cotton dresses, shirts and pants with funky borders. They all start at INR 950.
Assya Designer Studio
Been around for eight years in Safina Plaza, Assya sells sarees, kurtas, ethnic dresses, long skirts and has a whole wall dedicated to blouses. Selling cotton, linens and Chanderi, you’ll find classic styles to modern cuts and Ikat prints. The blouses double up as crop tops that you can pair with palazzo pants or a pair of pants.
Jai Crafts
Find yards of satin silks, Mughal prints, fine cotton and Ikat silks at Jai Crafts. Available in pretty much every colour imaginable, you can find fine fabric for a pretty kurta, lehenga or even a dress design that caught your eye on Pinterest. With prices starting at INR 250 per metre, this store will become your family’s favourite haunt.
Sonal Boutique
Dedicated to sarees, Sonal stocks up on quite the selection of our favourite six-yard drape, from Benarasi to Patan Patola numbers. Their fusion sarees include combinations of aari work and French knots set in deep blue Tassar silk and some Kalamkari numbers as well. Starting at INR 3,000, we think the stuff here is worth your investment.
