From Bridal Lehengas To Home Decor: Safina Plaza Is A Treasure For Shopping!

This tiny shop is jewellery goals. Rakesh Dayma, the shop owner, personally makes all the jewellery pieces, so you'll find quirky earrings like parrot jhumkas and fish danglers, anklets, bracelets and other little trinkets to jazz up your outfit, at the starting price of INR 150!



