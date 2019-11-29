Lobster, Czech Beer And Al Fresco Seating: Head To This Mircrobrewery In Sahakara Nagar

An al fresco dining area, top-notch food and cocktails, and Czech beer — The Druid Garden is a gem North Bangalore! Chic, minimalist and with edgy wooden designs, potted plants of various shapes and sizes dot the space while fairy lights give it a magical touch. German-style communal seating dominates the space although wooden tables and chairs are around for privacy. The top floor is al fresco, but there’s a super cool retractable glass roof, in case it rains.

The menu’s been inspired by owner Amit Gowda’s favourites from across 15 countries — so expect everything from tacos to tikkas. For starters, try their Hometown Chicken in Black Bean Sauce and Beetroot Shammi Kebab or event the Turnip and Carrot Cake if you like the Asian flavours. Pizzas are made in a complex looking oven, but come out tasting like an Italian Mamma’s creation. Order the Chorizo pizza made with Spanish chorizo chilli sausage and fior di latte or the classic margarita (comfort food!). If you are looking for more local Indian flavours, order their Chettinad Pepper Chicken and Malabar Fish Curry and for vegetarians, there is the Karavalli Veg Curry and Baingan Bharta priced at INR 230. They have plenty of options when it comes to pasta and risotto and you can end the meal with a mud cake and gelato.

From Indian Pale Ale to Hewefeizen, they have craft beers to offer (beer lovers, make a note!). The Aztec Coffee is a solid hit with Espresso Martini, vodka proofed coffee and chocolate topped with cardamom foam. Try saying no to that! Want a mocktail? Smoking Pistol with orange and pineapple juice muddled with smoked rosemary and caramelised pineapple should do the trick.