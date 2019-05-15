Sahakarna Nagar Peeps! Stock Up On Stationery At This One Stop Shop!

Founded in 1952, Sahitya Sadan is a bookstore – not very impressive in terms of the store’s size but has an impressive collection of books. Ranging from fiction to non-fiction, and everything in between – novels, story books, self-help books, biographies amongst many others.

Apart from having all the newest bestsellers – the latest Murakami book, for instance – we found a wide variety of books in the shelves at the back arranged in different categories like, self-help, cookery, pregnancy books, travel, and management to name a few. They also have a full shelf dedicated to children’s books and literature. That, was especially impressive – not only did they have story and picture books but they also had a lot of educational picture books.

A major part of the store is occupied by their large collection of stationery products – including the usual pens, pencils, colours, notebooks, pencil pouches, files, and folders, – in short, anything and everything you might need before heading back to school, and even paint brushes, and different types of paints for art purposes. Sahitya Sadan also houses a decent collection of stretched canvas boards for painting which come in a variety of different sizes.