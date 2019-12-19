Head To This Store In Rajajinagar That Creates Furniture Out Of Rosewood

Looking for gorgeous furniture, home decor and small knick-knacks made out of wood? Sairay Rosewood Emporium in Rajajinagar is where you should head. Whether it's a wooden ball pen, small artefacts like (mini) guitars, swans and even jewellery boxes to display as home decor or even gift to friends during the festive season, there's something for everyone. We especially loved the furniture here -- whether it was inglay work with elephant carvings, wooden swings with antique chains or a console table with elephant head legs, they will make your house gorgeous with utility-based art.

Gift your grandpa a walking stick with handmade workmanship or gift your aunt a pooja mandir that costs INR 3,500. If you have an idea saved on your Pinterest board, give it to them and the folks here will customise it for you. Easy and rocking chairs were some of our favourite products here, especially for long days when you want to unwind at home. With stuff starting as low as INR 500, you will definitely be able to find something here within your budget whether you're buying for yourself, family or even to gift to friends!