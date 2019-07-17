This Design Studio In HSR Layout Should Be Bookmarked For Wedding Shopping

Located right at the McDonalds junction in HSR Layout, Sajj The Design Studio is hard to miss. A couture label founded by a NIFT graduate and a homemaker, the women running the space specialise in ethnic occasion wear. Whether it’s for a best friend’s wedding or even a distant relative’s sangeet, the women here will get you dressed up appropriately for the event. Making clothes for both men and women, expect Indo-western wear and heavy bridal wear.

Chikankari Anarkalis and ethnic dresses can also be found here so if you’re looking for something offbeat and modern, be sure to check this section. Matching crop tops and cigarette pants with checkered designs were something that caught our eye. The kurtas can be doubled up as long dresses which are perfect for the summer. Although the men’s collection is limited, the Sherwanis with chudidar bottoms are available in silk and linen with floral motifs in bold colours. With prices starting at INR 1,000, we suggest heading here for wedding shopping soon.

