Easy Breezy Summery Cottons In Funky Prints At This Safina Plaza Store

Cotton becomes our true saviour in the scorching summer heat (at least in the fashion game). Staying true to the summer spirit, Sakshi Collection, located in shoppers’ haven Safina plaza, has got all your summer ethnic fashion staples, from breezy cotton kurtas and sari material to ethnic printed dupattas,

They specialize in cottons, with shelves lined with cotton fabrics in every shade you can imagine. Ajrakhs, Block prints, Chanderis, Kota cotton, Bhagru, Ikats, Mangalgiri, fabric lovers are sure to be spoilt for choice here. From pastel block print kurtis (INR 150 upwards) to bright colored kota cotton dupattas, pick the best fabrics, at INR 195 per meter. They also have a gorgeous sari collection in Chanderi (INR 1350 upwards) for your summer festive fix.

So whether it’s office wear, a breezy brunch date look or you’re in the mood to try out some mix and match this season, pick out your favorites from the store and amp up your summer ethnic style.