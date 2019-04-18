Head To This Commercial Street Store To Pick Up Stunning Textiles From Across The Country

For years, Salonee has occupied the basement space under the Anand Sweets on Commercial Street. In the past few years though, growing customer demand has led them to take over the shops above Anand Sweets as well. And sometime last week, they opened up an exclusive fabric store close by. With its popularity through the roofs, Salonee goes about doing what it does best – showcasing all kinds of fabric from the length and the breadth of the country. Whether you are on the lookout for fabric for an everyday wear kurta or are planning on getting a custom-made, elaborate Anarkali – this store has got the yardage you need.

You can get airy Kalamkari cotton and ikats that are covered in colourful prints that pop. Kota’s tie and dye fabrics in pinks, deep greens, and indigo are also available. If you like to add a bit of funky to your style, we recommend that you check out their digitally printed cotton (they also do tussars). From simple floral prints to abstracts, picking from this collection will ensure that you go home with something unique.

Salonee has a vast collection in silks that you ought to check out. You’ll find that their silk offerings are no less stunning than those offered at the nearby Mysore Silk Udyog, but Salonee is better priced. One of their bestsellers is their crepe silk sarees that come in a range of pastels. You’ll also find cotton silks that are done up in contrasting embroidery. We also love their Banarasi brocade, that features rows of distinct designs. But the true stunner is the Kutchi embroidered fabric that showcases delicately done mirror work.

