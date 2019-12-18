Binge On Some Piping Hot Delicious Samosas From Samosa Singh

Are you in love with Samosas? if yes then one place which can get you samosas delivered at your doorsteps. Well, you must be thinking about what's so different. So here is the difference and the innovation in samosa that Samosa Singh offers you: Here goes my order: * A veggie samosa with Paneer - (bhurji kind) stuffing. A yummy affair (10/10) * Sweet corn stuffed samosa - yet another awesome taste * Veggie samosa - to give your taste bud a the taste of original samosa * Along with this their non-veg samosa is good, and must try are their mutton rolls. Well hang on, am yet to tell you about their innovation, which is chocosa. Chocolate samosa with peanut butter stuffing, you will fall in love with it. Chocolate samosa with caramel stuffing, a drool worth affair Overall feasted on these samosas, guys go for it. My overall rating: Packaging: 5/5 Taste: 5/5 Hygiene: 5/5 Delivery: 5/5(well on time)