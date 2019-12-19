This New Venture In Town That Delivers Amazing Varieties Of Samosas!

Located in 9 different locations across Banglore, Samosa Treat with Samosa Singh. Samosas are triangular and it’s known by different names and it has different varieties in size, shape and taste as well according the state of India. The samosa is made with wheat flour or maida flour shell stuffed with some filling, generally a mixture of mashed boiled potato, onions, green peas, spices and green chilli or paneer. The entire pastry is then deep-fried to a golden brown colour, in vegetable oil. It is served hot and is often eaten with fresh Indian chutney, such as mint, coriander or tamarind. Samosas are often served in chaat, along with the traditional accompaniments of yoghurt, chutney, chopped onions, coriander, and chaat masala. Samosas are one of the most popular Indian snacks. What is Samosa Singh? Samosa Singh is a new venture by a Haryanvi family whose mainly concentrate in varieties of Samosa. Their samosa was very tasty and unique in flavours. They serve many types of Samosas in terms of Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian. As a Vegetarian I tried: -Aaloo Masala: All-time favourite Stuffed with the mashed Potato. -Veggie Spice: Stuffing with the mix veg. -Paneer Tikka: Samosa stuffed with Paneer cubes with tikka. -Tadka Onion: Samosa stuffed with Onion and Masala. -Corn: Stuffing with Paneer and Capsicum. -Choose: Another new form of Samosa which is in Dessert -Crunchy Peanut, Caramel is amazing They contain Less Fat, Less oily and Fewer Calories. Service and Staff: They are delivering across Bangalore. Cheers to Samosa Singh and Team.