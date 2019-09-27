You've Gotta To Try Authentic Maharashtrian Cuisine At Samrajya!

Samrajya is an amazing restaurant. The ambience is simple, classy, made according to the Maharashtran theme, good lighting, comfortable seating arrangements. Coming to food place gives 100 percent justification for the taste and presentation, Every dish we tried here was such homey touch and if people are from north side missing home food must try this place. My menu for the day -Welcome drinks, Kokum sharbat Solkhadi -Starters, Aloovadi Sabudhana Vada Bhajji platter Veg and Chicken Vada pav -Main course, Kolhapuri Chicken Thali Kolhapuri Mutton Thali Bangda fish fry Bharli Vangi (Brinjal) Jowar Bhakri Fulka -Desserts, Puran poli Shrikhand Service was quick and professional, the staff was so knowledgable and guided us in choosing the menu and well trained. I had a pleasant dining experience with food of the most exquisite flavours.