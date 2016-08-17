In an unassuming part of west Bangalore, you will find Okalipuram and its fabric market, which snakes along one main road with a few offshoots. This has to be the best place for a real bargain – although there are some warehouses and actual shops, most are ‘hole in the wall’ operations. On offer is a great variety of materials from dress and suiting fabrics, bedsheets, upholstery and all the trimmings you can imagine. You need a little patience here and be prepared to trawl through a lot of stuff! Some stalls will cut by metre, others sell bundles by kilogram or ready-cut 1.2 meter lots for men’s trousers. Some of the best fabrics from production runs for European companies also end up here and you can pick up some very interesting materials at the fraction of the price you’d pay for in any store.