For Books, Gifts Or Stationery, This Store At Meenakshi Mall Is Our Fave Hang

Book Stores

Sapna Book House

Royal Meenakshi Mall, Hulimavu, Bengaluru
4.3

Royal Meenakshi Mall, 2nd Floor, Bannerghatta Road, Hulimavu, Bengaluru

View 6 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome

Whether it's to buy an obscure book from our Goodreads wishlist or to score some stationery, Sapna Book House is our go-to when at Meenakshi Mall. Plus, it's the perfect place to escape to when you're on a family shopping trip, amirite? One glance at their collection, and you'll find things like bestselling fiction novels, reference books and art supplies. There's a ton of back-to-school supplies too. Think nifty school bags, lunch boxes and water bottles.

Head over to the gift section and find greeting cards, showpieces and funky clocks that you can gift friends (or bae - some of these are quite cheesy, you know!). And if you aren't impressed by any of these things, just check out the snacks section and buy yourself some chocolate or candy! Either way, time well spent, we think.

Other Outlets

Sapna Book House

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.2

6, 20th Main Road, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Sapna Book House

Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3

3rd Main Road, Behind National Market, Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru

Sapna Book House

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3

32, Next To Hyundai Showroom, Residency Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Sapna Book House

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru

2725, Opp. Krishna Temple, 80 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Sapna Book House

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.3

14, 27th Cross Road, 4th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Sapna Book House

Sadashiva Nagar, Bengaluru

Amarkhed Arcade , 37, 2nd Main Road, Sadashiva Nagar, Bengaluru

