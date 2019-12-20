For Books, Gifts Or Stationery, This Store At Meenakshi Mall Is Our Fave Hang

Whether it's to buy an obscure book from our Goodreads wishlist or to score some stationery, Sapna Book House is our go-to when at Meenakshi Mall. Plus, it's the perfect place to escape to when you're on a family shopping trip, amirite? One glance at their collection, and you'll find things like bestselling fiction novels, reference books and art supplies. There's a ton of back-to-school supplies too. Think nifty school bags, lunch boxes and water bottles.

Head over to the gift section and find greeting cards, showpieces and funky clocks that you can gift friends (or bae - some of these are quite cheesy, you know!). And if you aren't impressed by any of these things, just check out the snacks section and buy yourself some chocolate or candy! Either way, time well spent, we think.