The Saree is one piece of clothing that is timeless and passed on through generations. Worn by women of all ages, through the centuries, the saree is a wardrobe must-have and can add oodles of chic (and sexy) to your personality. We have listed down the best saree shops in Bangalore where you can splurge on resplendent drapes and get some desi girl charm on (because ain't nobody like a desi girl!).
Silk, Chiffon Or Cotton: Go The Whole Six Yards At These Saree Shops in Bangalore
Nalli Silk Sarees
Since they started off in 1928, Nalli’s fame has sure spread far and wide. Drop by at one of their handful of stores and pick from a range of traditional designs in Kanjivarams and Mysore silks. Plus, Chanderi, Maheshwari, Kerala Kasavu, Bengal Taant, and more. If you are shopping for a wedding, then this store offers greats choice for the bride and her family. The prices here start at INR 700 upwards.
Prasiddhi Silks
Sarees, at Prasiddhi, are all about elegance and subtlety. While they do the traditional prints fairly well, their contemporary collections will catch your eye more likely. However, prices are on the higher side so make sure you have enough saved before heading here. So, if you are looking to splurge and buy something contemporary, Prasiddhi Silks is your pick. Sarees here start at INR 1,500 upwards.
Mysore Saree Udyog
You can visit at any time of the day or year and you’ll always find Mysore Saree Udyog teeming with customers. Everyone's favourite store, this is a one-stop-shop for all your festive saree and fabric needs. Settle into one of the chairs and let them woo you with yards of silk cotton, tussars, chiffons, crepes, and silks. Prices start at INR 1,000 upwards.
Deepam Silk International
If you are looking to buy sarees for your mom and yourself this festive and wedding season, check out Deepam Silks and Sarees. Organic cottons, cotton silks with floral prints, dupion, and grand silks are all part of the jaw-dropping lineup at Deepam. Old-school Bangaloreans will lead you here and they have a great mix of traditional prints as well as new-age designs. Prices start at INR 2,000 upwards.
Sudharshan
A favourite with brides and their families, Sudarshan’s multi-level store offers a range of eye-popping silks that add sheen to your big day. Their collection of sarees is also great for a pooja or any other festivities that are around the corner. While their choice is limited when it comes to daily stuff, it’s worth dolling up in sometimes. Sarees here are priced at INR 900 upwards.
Angadi Silks
Bangalore's very own treasure for Sarees, Angadi silks is a the top choice for anyone looking to buy bridal or occasion wear sarees. Swing by this South Bangalore institution for a selection of the best Kanjivarams and other silken splendours for your big day or festivities. Sarees here are priced at INR 1,500 upwards.
Janardhan Silk House
From its inception in the 1950s, Janardhan has been a favourite with the ladies. You’ll find everything from pricey Kanjivarams to delicately embroidered Tussar silks, hand-woven Patolas, and breezy chiffons — all of which you’ll want to buy for the wedding and festive season. Prices here start at INR 3,500 upwards.
Vijayalakshmi Silks And Sarees
Known for their traditional weaves, Vijayalakshmi stocks up a variety of Kanjivarams, Kota silks, and brocades that will add a dash of gorgeous to your wardrobe. We especially love their selection of delicate Kota Silk sarees and easy crepe sarees (perfect for work wear). If you are looking for something classy and evergreen silks for the festive and wedding season, Vijayalakshmi Silks is your place to shop at. Sarees are priced at INR 3,000 upwards.
Samyakk
Printed, handloom, or embroidered — Samyakk will spoil you for choice. Their ornate Kanjivaram and Banarsi designs are sure to make you the talk of the party. Check out their organza, net, bandhani, and contemporary sarees and dress a little off-beat this festive and wedding season. Prices start at INR 2,000 upwards.
Rukmini Hall
For generations, Bangaloreans have been flocking to the age-old Rukmini Hall. The intricate, floral and temple motifs on the store’s collection of silks will make your trek through Chickpete’s busy streets well worth it. Head to Rukmini Hall and shop ornate silks for you and your mom. Prices start at INR 1,000 upwards.
KSIC Showroom
Want a simple yet traditional saree that never runs out of style? Try any of KSIC showrooms in the city and you won’t go back home empty handed. Sarees are reasonably priced at INR 600 upwards, perfect for a budget-friendly Diwali loot.
RmKV
Head to RmKV, one of chennai's most loved saree houses in Bangalore this festive season. You’ll find everything from classic Kanjivaram sarees to art silks, themed drapes, Pochampally weaves, and nine-yard sarees at this store. Prices start at INR 1,500 upwards.
Saboo Collections
Stocking up on crepe, chiffon and georgette, this one offers all kinds of prints, fabrics and weaves, Saboo Collections is a must-visit if you are out shopping for sarees for Diwali. So if you’re looking for something lighter or with a Lucknow and Jaipur touch, this is your go-to place. That said, there’s plenty of Kancheepuram, Benarasi, and silk on offer too. It is the South, after all. Sarees are priced at INR 1,000 upwards
Taneira
Backed by Titan, Taneira is a saree wonderland. They are aiming to promote traditional weaves and you can browse through saree traditions from across India. You can pick from grand Kanjivarams, Bhagalupur silks, Chanderis, and Maheshwaris. You can also choose from a range of cottons, organzas, and even khadi. Hit up Taneira and sport one among the many beautiful weaves from all across the country this festive season. Sarees are priced at INR 2,000 upwards.
Pothys
Located in Majestic, the first three floors of Pothy’s is dedicated to just saris of all kinds — synthetic, cotton, designer, fancy sarees, and Kancheepuram silks saris. In fact, the second floor is dedicated to Kancheepuram silks of all colours, designs and prices. That includes super grand designer silk options for the bride and also for anyone looking to buy something festive. The ground floor and the first floor houses daily wear saris, embroidered, printed, and in Pothy’s trademark styles of Kalamkari, Pochampally, and Mysore silk. Even their modern mixes of silk and chiffon will make you OD on sarees.
Kanakavalli
Apart from the gorgeous pure Kanjivarams that range from the softer Mandanila silks to the elegant Valli Muhurtham collection that will be perfect for a bride (think deep red and rich purples), there is so much on offer. We also love the muted shades of lime green, beige, and gold, with traditional paisley or floral prints. Check out the alternating red, black and gold zari checks with a cream korvai border with animal and geometric motifs that you can sport this Diwali.
Comments (0)