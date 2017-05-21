Sarjapur Folks, Have You Been To Zoey's Yet?

Cafes

Zoey's

Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

104/1, Near. St. Patrick’s Academy, Ambalipura Surajpura Road, Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

When we went to Zoey's, we had spicy chicken burger, red pasta, cold coffee and mushroom on toast. The waffles are pretty good too. The food is on point and totally delicious.

What's My Pro Tip?

They are closed on Mondays. Additionally, you can go for a stroll at Kaikondrahalli lake which is just 100 metres away. Then you can grab some fresh juice and breakfast here.

Anything Else?

What's in a name? Farheen, a foodie herself and the owner, wanted to name her daughter Joey and hence the name. Jokingly, she calls the place her third kid.

