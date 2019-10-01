Drop By Sarjapur's Own Brewery, La Casa

La Casa Brewery is a beautiful place which serves their own beers and wood-fired pizzas. A colossal place situated a bit away from the hustle and bustle of Bengaluru traffic, it has 3 floors and can accommodate hundreds of people at a single go. The ambience is quite classy as well. Coming to the food, it was quite scrumptious. Some of the dishes were pretty impressive while the others didn't stand out. Same goes for the cocktails. The dishes which I personally liked are as follows: * Nalli Fry * Bamboo Pork * King Fish Makli * Lamb Pizza * Cassata with Rum Soaked Nuts Lastly, the service was good. Even if the time taken for serving the dishes was comparatively high, the food was served hot.