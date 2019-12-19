Bridal Lehengas To Corporate Wear, This Boutique Will Custom Make Everything For You

Whether you're looking for a bridal number or a crisp skirt suit to wear to the next business event, Sassy Eleganza in Sahakar Nagar will sort you out in no time. The store only stocks up on sample pieces, so when you go there, check whether the cut, stitch and material are okay with you and place an order accordingly, and they will custom make it for you.

At first glance, we spotted a bunch of asymmetrical kurtis, kalamkari blouses with tie-up backs, bridal lehengas and kid's frocks. You may even find a couple of dresses and skirts to wear to formal events, starting from INR 1,500. Their bridal lehengas (mostly inspired by fashion runways and what celebrities wear) start from INR 2,500 and can go up to above INR 6,500. For more options, check out their clothing catalogue on their website, or show them what you last saved on your Pinterest board, and they will happily custom-make the piece for you.

Have a saree emergency? Don't stress. They can get a simple blouse designed, stitched and delivered to you within two days (it will cost you INR 1,500 though!).