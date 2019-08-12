Sattvic Style Pure Vegeterian Buffet At Mahadevapura

Sattvam is a pure vegetarian buffet restaurant, this branch in Whitefield is their 3rd branch after Sadashiv Nagar's and JP Nagar's branch. The concept behind the theme of the restaurant is that food is prepared and served based on sattvic principles, that is food without onion, garlic, mushrooms etc. and the food should be consumed within 3 hours of preparation. This place is located right opposite to decathlon Whitefield, adjacent to the Brand Factory and it’s on the 3rd floor of a complex. On the third floor as you enter you come across a reception area, towards it’s left there’s a big waiting area with lounge kind of setup and towards the right, there’s an entrance to the restaurant, cosy ambience with comfortable tables and seating, bright lighting and nice pictures hangings on the walls. One end of the restaurant has huge glass windows looking towards the street. The restaurant is lit with natural light coming through the huge glass windows in afternoon times, very well arranged buffet line up, there’s a live counter as well. Talking about food, it’s a surplus and scrumptious pure vegetarian buffet with a huge spread of vegetarian items, apart from self-service buffet there are a bunch of delicious starters which are served at the table itself in a course meal style small portions, which you can repeat if would like to. Also, they serve a bunch of fresh signature drinks at the table as well, for example, KesarBasil Pista Lemonade, it’s lemonade flavoured with Kesar, pista and basil. The buffet line up is sectioned into Chats, North Indian items, South Indian items, Continental items, Indian desserts, hot desserts and western desserts along with a live counter. There’s a chocolate fountain as well. chaats section included Dabeli, Pani Puri, Dhokla, Shevpuri, Dahi Vada and South Indian items included Chitranna (lemon rice), Puliogre, Curd Rice, traditional white rice & rasam and vegetable accompaniments and then in north Indian items it had up to 7 varieties of curries and veg biryani. Indian bread is served at the table. The continental section has Ravioli, Pizza, Pasta and Chow Mien. Pizza, Pasta, Chole Bhatura and Ice cream rolls are served at the live counter. Desserts section is mesmerizing with the whole bunch of mouth-watering traditional desi and western desserts. Few items keep changing regularly with new items now and then. Excellent service, friendly and very assisting staff. The price on the menu is worth it. It is a complete worth of your money towards the food, taste, ambience, service and overall experience of hospitality. They have valet parking for 4 wheeler and comfortable spacious parking for 2 Wheeler under the basement of the building.