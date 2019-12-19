Love The Satvik Lifestyle? This Store In Jayanagar Has Got You Sorted!

If you’re all about the healthy lifestyle and want to find a store that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket to sustain it, we suggest checking out Satvikk Speciality Foods in Jayanagar 9th Block. Dry fruits, chocolates, spices, get them all! Organic and healthy, the folks here even stock up on baked chips, walnut kernels and gulab jamuns (healthy gulab jamun? Take all our money!) as well. For those days you have the munchies, check out their juices and snacks that come in jalapeno and sour cream and onion flavours.

Apart from the regular junk food, you’ll find olive and vegetable oils which are great for cooking. Organic grains can be purchased by the kilo. Healthy chutneys, masala powders and other ingredients can be found. Basil seed drinks in flavours of orange, mangosteen, pomegranate and lychee are great substitutes to canned juices. Butterscotch delights are some delicious chocolates that you can take home and indulge in without feeling guilty. Bookmark this store in case you love the Satvik lifestyle or want to take it up!