Sulaimani And Onion Samosas Make A Delicious Combo At This Iconic Tea House In Shivajinagar

For as long as we can remember, Savera has stood in that same spot next to the beef market in Shivajinagar. It’s blue exteriors sporting a large board announcing its now legendary name. In fact, so popular is the tea house that it has spawned countless duplicates around the city {some of them are in the same lane}. For years, Savera has been the meeting and resting point for countless customers — most of them working class men.

If you are in the vicinity looking for a refreshing cup of chai or want to get your groove back after belting plates of biryani at the stalls close by, stop by Savera. The interiors are crumbling at best. If you are someone who cares a lot about interiors this surely isn’t the place for you.