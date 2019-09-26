Enjoy The Hidden Cuisine Of Karnataka At Cobaja!

Cobaja, located in Brigade road right opposite to Brigade Towers. This place serves some scrumptious and lip-smacking South-Indian cuisines. Happened to visit the place on a weekend for lunch and surprisingly this was all crowded, hence realized that this is a really popular place. The ambience is really good, some posters of Kannada words along with its translation. Also, have rooftop seating, light and soothing music, service is fairly quick. On visiting got to know that they have an ongoing Savji & Malnad food festival which is happening throughout the month. From the mildly tangy flavours of the dishes local to Malnad to the hot, spicy cuisine of the Savji community from Northern Central India, they have it all. Started with Chicken ghee roast, Prawns ghee roast, Mutton pepper fry, Kheema balls, Baby corn Rava fry, Anjal Tawa fry. Would highly recommend the ghee roast dishes, the quality of ghee is very pure and is evident in the very first bite, rich spices and blast of ghee aroma till the last bite. Kheema balls, again very rich and spicy flavours. Anjal Tawa fry reminds of coastal food experience. For the main course ordered Hubli Chicken palav, Neer dosa, Akki roti, Mutton kadan, Chicken kadan, Kai huli and potato ghasi. Every dish is very popular in Karnataka, they are dishes from across Karnataka. The Chicken palav is really good and a must-try. Neer dosa very light and goes perfectly with any gravy. Loved the Kai huli, a gravy made from raw mango, a tangy and spicy gravy. Would like to thank the staff for their hospitality, quick delivery and cooperation throughout the meal and making our dining experience a pleasant one. Bon Appetit!!