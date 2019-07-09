Say Hello To This New Age Bar In The Heart Of Indira Nagar!

Quiet an outlandish name for a bar, don’t you think? Yes, everything about Daddy is new and quirky, raising the bar (pun intended) for every pub in town. Spread across two floors, covering over 18000 sqft, this new age every day bar is winning hearts with its charm. The decor boasts of bold colours inspired by pop culture, with quirky elements added to Greek figures that can be found in every corner of the outlet. The furniture is both casual and eclectic, catering to your varied moods. Paintings of Greek men adorn the walls blending in with the interiors, as much as the beautiful lights that stand out. There is a sense of heightened drama when you are on the lower floor. One of Daddy’s major highlights is the Flipping Bar’, the first of its kind in India and a delight to watch There is a functional flow of space, accommodating every crowd, from couples to large gatherings. The terrace has been designed as a casual dining lounge with an open bar, and an array of seating arrangements. To add to its charm, this floor flaunts a tropical theme, with unique plants from around the country. The terrace will give you a dreamy evening to remember, with a light breeze and soft music, making way for good conversations. Featuring a menu that has been specially curated for Bengaluru by Chef Sagar Bajaj, the Corporate Chef at First Fiddle Restaurants, Daddy offers a range of New Age Continental flavours that create a wonderful fusion between authentic tastes and South Indian preferences. For cocktails, Mr Raj Negi, an expert mixologist, has put together a wide range of concoctions, giving Daddy the largest cocktail menu is all of Bengaluru. Each cocktail has been crafted by the master himself, beautifully reflecting its inspiration. From global cuisines to signature cocktails, and magical evenings, Daddy has everything you could want and much more, with reasonable prices.