Say Hello to Zero Pesticide, Farm to Home Veggies from Sakura Fresh

Once you sign up on the site, a detailed mail is sent out about the time and day from when you can start ordering and the day the delivery will happen. We received our order of wild rocket {so tough to get in Bangalore}, lemon basil, a mix of heirloom tomatoes of different breed, shape and size, Bird’s Eye chilli, baby carrots and baby spinach according tot he time promised. The produce is harvested and packaged only on order, so what you get is as good as it gets. We were advised by Naveen not to cook anything but to enjoy the produce fresh, helped along by a bit of cheese at the most.

We tossed a quick salad next day for a work lunch, of rocket, baby spinach, tomatoes, blanched baby carrots and basil with a simple dressing of garlic, olive oil, bird’s eye chilli with some sharp Cheddar. The result was as good as a salad we might have eaten in a fine dine establishment. So fresh and crunchy were the salad greens and vegetables, they could be enjoyed as is actually, even without a dressing, and were markedly different from the insipid, fertiliser plumped up produce you get in the market. The only hitch is that you need to order as soon as you receive an email about produce having been updated on the site. Otherwise you might have to deal with an “out of stock” situation.