10 Train Journeys In India That You Have To Take In This Lifetime

This journey through the sub-Himalayan region is sure to send your spirits soaring. The Kangra Valley Railways gracefully makes its way through a maze of valleys and hills before dramatically changing the background to snow-clad mountains of the Dhauladhar range. Many say that these mountains are the abode of the gods and goddesses. And looking at the picture-perfect scenes around you, you’ll tend to acknowledge that the Gods sure do have an eye for stunning real estate.
The Kangra network is one of two mountain railways that make their way though Himachal Pradesh. The Kalka-Shimla is the other one and is equally awe-inspiring. The bogies of the toy train {there are 5 of them}, that’s a UNESCO World Heritage site, rolls through enchanting pine forests and through looming mountains. The Barog to Shimla stretch of this journey is particular captivating and much of the journey is dotted by tunnels, over 800 bridges, and over 900 curves and bends.
Train {s}: Pathankot – Joginder Nagar Kangra Valley Passenger
Route: Pathankot – Joginder Nagar
Distance: 164 kms
Time Taken: 9 hours 10 minutes
Train {s}: Kalka Shimla NG Passenger, Kalka Shimla Rail Motor, Shivalik Deluxe Express, Himalayan Queen, and Kalka Shimla NG Express
Route: Kalka – Shimla
Distance: 94 kms
Time Taken: 4 hours 40 minutes – 5 hours 20 minutes
