10 Train Journeys In India That You Have To Take In This Lifetime

Every morning at around 7.15 am, a charming blue and cream vintage train chugs in to the Mettupalaiyam station, that’s outside Chennai, for a journey uphill, towards Ooty {officially known as Udagamandalam}. You can hop on for a ride through the picturesque Nilgiris mountains. The toy train, a UNESCO World Heritage site, still runs on steam locomotives between Mettupalaiyam and Coonoor. From Coonoor to Ooty, it changes to a diesel locomotive for greater engine power.

You can book a spot in the first-class couch {limited seats, but more comfortable} or grab a chair in the second-class compartment {tends to be cramped} to travel through paddy fields, rugged mountains, brooks and tea estates. If you need further proof of the scenic views, just watch SRK dancing on top of a train {same train, same route} more than a decade ago and you’ll witness the gorgeous scenery that’s in store for you.

Train: Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Route: Mettupalaiyam – Ooty

Distance: 45.88 kms

Time Taken: 5 hours