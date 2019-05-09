Science Park And Planetarium

img-gallery-featured
Other

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium

Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3

Raj Bhavan Road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

The Planetarium shows at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium are amazing! Knowledge about the stars and our Galaxy with great visuals for a good 45 minutes. The perfect thing for a relaxing weekend and make sure you book tickets in advance as the demand for this is pretty high!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family

Other

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium

Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3

Raj Bhavan Road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default