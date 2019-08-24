Pick Up Terracotta Jewellery From This Studio In Jayanagar

If you love everything Terracotta, then head to Scorched Earth which is a socio business enterprise that only works with refined river clay. Hand moulding techniques are used to create beautiful terracotta jewellery - from necklace sets that have old and stunning statement chokers to beaded chains. In earrings, they have jhumkas, drop, bali, hoops and loops whether you like things trendy, traditional, or both.

Bracelets, rings and anklets are great options in case you like accessorising. Ganesha fridge magnets make for adorable gifts for festivals. Even terracotta nose studs are available. The folks here conduct workshops from time to time at places like The Circular Square on Kanakapura main road. They also customise home decor and jewellery so in case you want to get something special for a dear one, we suggest speaking with the guys here for something beautiful.

