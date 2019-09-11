Strike Scuba Diving Off Your Bucket List By Joining Any Of These Classes

At Shark Tale Scuba, beginners start off with theory classes and then move on to Confined Water Training, where you practice inside a swimming pool. Once you've mastered this, you head off with the Shark Tale team to an ocean or sea body (make a holiday out of it, we say!), dive in the water and get certified for real. If you want to just try it out, check out their Discover Scuba Dive program, priced at INR 3,500.

