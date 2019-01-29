The seafood night at JW Kitchen happens once every month and has unlimited fresh seafood at an affordable price. These are the things that I thought was really great: 1. The seafood is fresh 2. Varieties available 3. Cuisine around the world 4. Great value for money 5. The fish pie was mind blowing
You Do Not Want To Miss This Seafood Lovers
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Refill time
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
