You Do Not Want To Miss This Seafood Lovers

Fine Dining

JW Kitchen - JW Marriott

Bengaluru, Karnataka
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

JW Marriott, 24/1, Vittal Mallya Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The seafood night at JW Kitchen happens once every month and has unlimited fresh seafood at an affordable price. These are the things that I thought was really great: 1. The seafood is fresh 2. Varieties available 3. Cuisine around the world 4. Great value for money 5. The fish pie was mind blowing

What Could Be Better?

Refill time

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

