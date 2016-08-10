Heading To Mangalore? Get Your Seafood Fix Like The Locals Do

A holiday in Mangalore is incomplete without an exploration of the seaside city’s fabulous restaurants. Whether  you are heading to some of the virgin beaches ahead of the city for the upcoming long weekend or dropping anchor in Mangalore itself, you mustn’t leave city limits without trying out some of the famous seafood restaurants here. The fresh catch that’s hauled into the port town on a daily basis will also help towards your cause. Yep, seafood reigns supreme and they are usually paired with flavours {kokum, coconut and more} that are typical of this region. LBB brings you the best seafood joints in Mangalore {and don’t worry, we’ve thought of a dessert too}.

Once you manage to find a seat at this crowded restaurant, we recommend that you focus your energies on all things fishy. Their fish thalis are a good place to start. A plate comes with a mound of rice and can be paired with a fish curry {usually made from sardines} that’s infused with coconut milk. You’ll also get a vegetable, sandige {fritters}, and a tiny helping of pickle. To this, you can add Anjal Fry {a sizeable slice of seer fish that’s slathered on with a fiery masala} or the must-try Prawns Ghee Roast.

Behind Ocean Pearl, Sharada Vidyalaya Road, Kodailbail, Mangaluru, Karnataka

The menu here includes a smattering of Chinese and North Indian that is done competently. But it’s the Mangalore-style food that deserves your undivided attention. The Chicken Ghee Roast here is nothing short of stellar and is favourite with patrons. The Crab Ghee Roast won’t disappoint either. Pair this with a plate of Neer Dosa {thin, rice pancakes} and you’ll have a winning meal before you.

1st Floor, Trade Centre, Near Jyothi Talkies, Bunts Hostel Rd, Hampankatta, Mangaluru, Karnataka

After a trip here, chances are that you will be raving about your meal for a long time to come. There is little on this tiny establishment’s menu that won’t please you. But their long line-up of bestsellers includes the Anjal Fry coated with a thick layer of spicy masala. The Ghee Roasts {prawn and squid} have plenty of takers and so does the Prawn Curry. Plus, it’s easy on your pocket {their basic fish thalis come at less than INR 50}. Expect a wait though.

Near Kalikamba Temple, Gopalkrishna Temple Road & Car St, Bhavathi, Bunder, Mangaluru, Karnataka

Over the years, this hilltop restaurant’s fame has spread far and wide. Gajalee has made its mark in Mumbai and Singapore but it’s the original one in Mangalore that still remains a favourite. Here the environs are spiffier and the prices on the higher end but it is still bang for your buck. Their crispy, batter-fried Bombay Duck, Tawa Fried Fish {seer or pomfret}, and almost all of their prawn offerings are crowd favourites.

Circuit House Cmpnd, Vasanth Vihar, Kadri, Mangalore

Housed in a traditional, two-storey building, Narayana’s is popular across the board. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself rubbing shoulders with the who’s who of Mangalore when you get here. Their Fish thalis are a must have. And you’ll get rice, fish curry, and a piece of fried fish as part of it. While you are busy wolfing this down, a waiter struts around with a large tray filled with the catch of the day. Choose your fish and they’ll fry it up for you in a jiffy.

Behind Indian Overseas Bank, Azizuddin Rd, Bunder, Mangaluru, Karnataka

#Bonus Addition: Ideal Ice Cream Parlour

Yes, we know that Ideal is not a seafood restaurant. But once you’ve chomped on all the seafood you can, Ideal is the best place to grab dessert. In fact, it’s ideal! Ha! The Ice Cream Parlour {where the lines never end} has always been known for its signature Gadbad. It’s a layered dessert that includes fresh fruit, dry fruit, jelly, rose syrup and plenty of ice cream. But the Chocolate Dad {no daddy issues whatsoever}, has always had the heart of chocolate lovers. Your glass will come stuffed with chocolate ice cream sprinkled with biscuit crumble. It is then topped with a generous helping of vanilla ice cream that’s drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Opp Swetha Jewellers, G.H.S.Road, Hampankatta, Bhavathi, Bunder, Mangaluru, Karnataka

