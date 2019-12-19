Life’s A Real Beach At This Gorgeous Beach Resort In Havelock, Andamans

OK, let’s be honest. If you dumped us on a random beach in Havelock, or any Andaman island, we’d be pleased as punch. So anything really is an upgrade. But that’s not to take away from the fantastic place Seashell is. Just a ten-minute walk from the ferry dock (which you’ll arrive at from Port Blair or other islands), and with a lovely beach all to itself, what’s not to love, eh?

Set under a lush coconut grove (with a net above, fear not), the resort has only individual cottages, scattered across the space giving you privacy. The furthest from the shore is the Andaman Villa which is a duplex room (bedroom upstairs with a balcony and living area at the bottom) – great if you’re staying long and don’t want to be cramped in a bedroom all the time. Plus, there’s hammock outside. The Andaman Cottages are similar but on a single floor. Our pick though, are the cosy Andaman Chalets that line the coconut grove all the way to the sea. With a cutesy sit out and low seating, you can spend ages just looking at the water, and the sunrise and set here. Want something more indulgent? Pick the Lagoon. A spacious room with French windows to enjoy a view, add to the glamour. But in Havelock, how long will you spend indoors, really? Go dicing!

You literally have to just stumble out of bed here as they have an in-house dive centre which offers PADI and SSI certified courses. Not in that deep (geddit?), then fun dives are also on offer. You don’t even need to know how to swim. When you return though, you’re going to be hungry. Very hungry. Or just wallow in the gorgeous swimming pool that is almost an infinity pool because it’s very close to the beach. Set under the coconut trees, it’s a lovely spot to relax.