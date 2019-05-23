Bangalore's Secret Stash Of Indian-Language And Second-Hand Bookstores

Though we’re sure there’ll soon be an app to reproduce the sweet smell of old books, the one thing online retailers and ebooks can’t beat is the sensation of being surrounded by books, stumbling on a new discovery or an old favourite in the sort of companionable solitude one can only find in a bookstore. Bangalore has plenty of bookstores vending English titles, but here are ten of our favourite destinations when we want to find literature in Kannada or other Indian languages.