A Home Away From Home When In Puducherry

Everything about Wildflowers of Walden is worth being recommended. The apartment is located on St. Theresa street near MG road and is close to The Promenade Beach, Sicily's, Aurobindo ashram, Cafe Des arts, Notre Dame church and some good eateries amongst many others. The chic and elegant interiors add to the aesthetic and are almost like goals for a home of your own. The different rooms named Catkin, Dogwood and Dandelion are compact and comfortable. Two rooms come with books nonchalantly placed over the bed, while one bedroom comes with an attached bath. My favourite is the assortment of hats to choose from. I think it's very thoughtful. There are a common bathroom and a kitchen with basic tea, coffee powder and a coffee machine, toaster, microwave, water to drink and fridge. Check in and check out timings are 11 am. Pritika the host is very warm and very courteous. She allowed us to leave our luggage and use the common area before we checked in and checked out. The housekeeping staff, security and the manager are all very helpful and warm. Everything you need is taken care of. This is one of the reasons the place feels like home and you almost don't feel like getting out.