Craving For Sadya? This Hidden Gem In Ulsoor Serves Authentic Kerala Cuisine!

Kerala is one of the top ten Paradise on earth, One should know about the heavenly food they make. Talking about hospitality and food this restaurant located in ulsoor is the benchmark for Kerala dishes. The ambience is very well maintained and soothes your mind. The staffs are so friendly and well behaved. Sadya ( feast ) which origins from Kerala are of most importance to all Malayalis consisting of a variety of traditional dishes served on a banana leaf. We tried the veg sadya and it was mind-blowing and one can have it very easily. The sadya was cooked traditionally and one can smell the aromas of coconut oil and makes you feel you are in Kerala. Well balanced food with no loaded masala and spices. Options of opting Kerala boiled rice and normal white rice is also available. Desserts were top the charts and had those 2 times. One should try the sadya at Ente Keralam whenever they visit this food paradise.