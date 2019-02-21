Check Out This Beautiful Place Which Serves Some Insane Fusion Cuisines

'SECRET OF BANGALORE' was one of the most beautiful and happening places in RR Nagar😍 . Want a peaceful night out? Then visit this place. The presentation of the food was a little different, they served roti with the staters 🤔 still a little confused why that roti was served along with the starters? Their fusion food attracted us the most with their nippattu kodbale murukku with cheese sauce tadka, and roti with the starters, here you can try north Indian, south Indian along with Asian cuisines! Very crowded on the weekends waited for almost 40mins for the table, but worth the wait. 😋