'SECRET OF BANGALORE' was one of the most beautiful and happening places in RR Nagar😍 . Want a peaceful night out? Then visit this place. The presentation of the food was a little different, they served roti with the staters 🤔 still a little confused why that roti was served along with the starters? Their fusion food attracted us the most with their nippattu kodbale murukku with cheese sauce tadka, and roti with the starters, here you can try north Indian, south Indian along with Asian cuisines! Very crowded on the weekends waited for almost 40mins for the table, but worth the wait. 😋
Check Out This Beautiful Place Which Serves Some Insane Fusion Cuisines
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Mysore Road
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Fast service, suggestions for ordering food.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Secret Of Bangalore
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Mysore Road
Comments (0)