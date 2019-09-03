Seven Ate Nine: A Quirky Cafe Focusing On Good Comfort Food

Seven Ate Nine is a casual dine-in space which has some colourful interiors and focuses mainly on comfort food. A cozy cafe with pretty ambiance and vibrant interiors. Got a chance to crack conversation with chef Jinnendraa Gowda who has put forth lot of efforts in designing the menu and curating wonderful dishes out there! What I recommend- Some dishes were out of the lot and sure-shot recos when you are dining at Seven Ate Nine! 👉🏻podi idly served with peanut chutney is remarkable (sharpness of gunpowder and then topped with curry leaves and dried red chillies 🌶) Dosa with stew - by far the best combover- a simple vegetable stew cooked in coconut milk, paired with dosa and peanut chutney it is delicious. 👉🏻chicken Angara ( a spicy chicken starter which we all loved) The boneless chunks of chicken are cooked along with pickle giving it’s a fabulous spicy feel. 👉🏻Mutton Kheema and dosa ( tender mutton cooked in thick spicy gravy, served along with egg dosa is worth it) The dosa is topped with a bit of chilli powder goes really well with minced mutton curry. Desserts 👉🏻Rasmalai tresleches (this one topped with saffron and slight pistachio is sinful) The texture is soft and just melts in the mouth. VFM - worth a try The prices of each dish is quite reasonable and it wouldn’t burn a hole in a fellow diners pocket. The food is sublime and worth a try. The staff are really welcoming and do their best to make sure things are right and you return home contended after a satiating experience. . On the whole, a great day spent well amidst some quirky conversations. .