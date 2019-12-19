Throwing A Party? Rent Crockery And Cutlery From This Store In Shivaji Nagar

Whether you want to play wedding planner and throw a nice little reception party for your BFF or go all out and host a huge watch party for the cricket world cup, there's bound to be some food (and maybe plenty of alcohol!) at your event. It's going to be a struggle to buy all the crockery and cutlery for this one occasion, not to mention, go way beyond your budget (trust us, we know!). Instead of going through all that trouble, simply rent your crockery from Shabbir Furnishing Centre on Shivaji Nagar!

How it works is you can go to their store, select your glassware and go through a small documentation process. That's basically it. After this, your glassware will be ready to collect from the store, and you'll have to return it at the time you had agreed upon. Prices start from as low as INR 10 per day for a glass, and just in case you have a butterfingers in your guest list, just bear in mind that the fine per broken glass can go up to INR 150. You can rent out their stuff for as many days as you'd like and the prices will vary accordingly.