From Bedroom To Dining, This Label Will Take Care of Your Home Improvement Needs

Inspired by the rich hues of india, from peacock blues to rusty maroon and turmeric yellows — Shades of India, located at The Raintree Boutique is the apparel and decor label that plays with colours, patterns and textures to add character your space. The brand philosophy is to use natural fabrics and Indian craftsmanship to create contemporary designs. So, expect everything from mirror work block prints on fabrics from cotton to silk.

Evoke moody greys, with bed sets like their collection – Close to Earth which has silver sequinned cushions, ombre quilts and marble printed cushion covers. The Coloured in Carnation set is for those who love summer colours of yellows, turquoises and these come with flowery illustrations. The Summer Romance collection is a quirky mix of mustard, gold, textured greys and ikat prints. If you want add an element of colour and pop, pick out a design from their range of cushions with sober sea shell prints, rich Jaipur pinks and printed tussar silk cushion covers. The bed linen collections are minimalistic in design, so you can jazz it up with cushions and runners.