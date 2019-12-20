Shades of India stocks up on cushion covers, bed sheet and linen, table mats and runners, all with a touch of Indian craftsmanship and colours.
From Bedroom To Dining, This Label Will Take Care of Your Home Improvement Needs
The Indian Colour Wheel
Inspired by the rich hues of india, from peacock blues to rusty maroon and turmeric yellows — Shades of India, located at The Raintree Boutique is the apparel and decor label that plays with colours, patterns and textures to add character your space. The brand philosophy is to use natural fabrics and Indian craftsmanship to create contemporary designs. So, expect everything from mirror work block prints on fabrics from cotton to silk.
Evoke moody greys, with bed sets like their collection – Close to Earth which has silver sequinned cushions, ombre quilts and marble printed cushion covers. The Coloured in Carnation set is for those who love summer colours of yellows, turquoises and these come with flowery illustrations. The Summer Romance collection is a quirky mix of mustard, gold, textured greys and ikat prints. If you want add an element of colour and pop, pick out a design from their range of cushions with sober sea shell prints, rich Jaipur pinks and printed tussar silk cushion covers. The bed linen collections are minimalistic in design, so you can jazz it up with cushions and runners.
Planning a party a dinner party at home, then Shades of India also offers a pretty selection of whimsical table settings. From placemats to sheer silk napkins available, these come in colours such as rich teals, soothing silver and vibrant yellows. You can even purchase dainty napkin ties, with textured fabric balls in bright and bold colours. The table sets include little knick knacks like tie-up placemats, matching coasters and frilly napkins. You can even add a textured table runner, dusted with gold to up the glam factor to your dining table.
So, We're Thinking...
While Shades of India has different decor tastes, we especially love their cushions that are available in a myriad of shades, and textures. Given that these are handcrafted masterpieces, it is definitely worth to treat yourself and your space.
