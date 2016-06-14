Raintree boutique has made a new place in its spacious heritage bungalow to welcome Mandeep Nagi and David Housego’s eclectic collection – Shades Of India. Look out for artisanal apparel, accessories and decor, starting tomorrow.
Indie Label Shades Of India Gets Its Own Space At Raintree
Boutiques
Nearest Metro Station: Sampige Road
Familiar Shades
Established two decades ago, Shades Of India may seem familiar to you. The photo shoot for their Cinnamon Collection went viral when Mandeep Nagi {the Design Director} photographed Kamala – a beautiful lady {the domestic help at a neighbour’s home} in their creations. But more so because for years now, their collaborations with contemporary designers and traditional artists have bought us distinct apparel and soft furnishings in vivid colours, textures and contrasts. Now, standing for originality, creativity and empowerment, we’re thrilled that the merchandise is finally getting it’s own space at this indie boutique space.
The Self, The Lily And The Cinnamon
At Raintree, Shades Of India brings an eclectic mix of apparel, accessories and home furnishings. You’ll find the shelves dominated by the label’s three collections – Karigari, Shirui and Cinnamon. Karigari, a reflection of the desginer’s personal style, offers Western and Indie themes. Expect delicate dupattas, boxy blouses, kurtas and breezy dresses in contrasting colours and fabrics {silks, velvets, Chanderi and Mashru, among others}. The Shirui collection embodies the essence of the eponymously rare lily found in the hills of Manipur. Oriental silhouettes, muted yet fresh colours, and mostly cotton, you’ll find stoles and long dresses in this collection. And going by the photoshoot of the Cinnamon collection, expect bold tunics, flowing skirts, silk pants, chic jackets, statement necklaces {very textured} and scarves with tassels {among others}. Look out for other accessories including bags {clutches to shoulder bags} with embellishments, and layered textures. They also have a collection of home decor – cushions, blankets, lamp shades and table runners, in earthy tones. We’re looking forward to spending on these, mostly for their craftsmanship that weaves metal and fabric – how’s that for intensive detailing?
Also On RainTree
Boutiques
