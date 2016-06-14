At Raintree, Shades Of India brings an eclectic mix of apparel, accessories and home furnishings. You’ll find the shelves dominated by the label’s three collections – Karigari, Shirui and Cinnamon. Karigari, a reflection of the desginer’s personal style, offers Western and Indie themes. Expect delicate dupattas, boxy blouses, kurtas and breezy dresses in contrasting colours and fabrics {silks, velvets, Chanderi and Mashru, among others}. The Shirui collection embodies the essence of the eponymously rare lily found in the hills of Manipur. Oriental silhouettes, muted yet fresh colours, and mostly cotton, you’ll find stoles and long dresses in this collection. And going by the photoshoot of the Cinnamon collection, expect bold tunics, flowing skirts, silk pants, chic jackets, statement necklaces {very textured} and scarves with tassels {among others}. Look out for other accessories including bags {clutches to shoulder bags} with embellishments, and layered textures. They also have a collection of home decor – cushions, blankets, lamp shades and table runners, in earthy tones. We’re looking forward to spending on these, mostly for their craftsmanship that weaves metal and fabric – how’s that for intensive detailing?