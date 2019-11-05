Shakesbiere: A Shakespeare Themed Micro-Brewery Will Definitely Amaze You!

“Good company, good wine, good welcome can make good people”, Henry VIII, Act 1 Scene 4. No wonder Shakespeare's words were true. ShakesBierre , Bangalore - Which portraits Shakespeare's quotes and his playwright, is a brewpub (microbrewery) located in the Brigade Road on the rooftop of Eva mall. This place will surely amaze each and everyone who visits it. The ambience is so full of paintings of Shakespeare plays and this blends even with the furnishing of this place. The 3 floors consist of the dance floor, private mini lounges for parties, rooftop, the main hall for family. The lighting is also pretty good and fancy and gives a vintage feel. Diving to the food, they have Asian, continental, European, North Indian & Microbrewery. Appetizers were so well cooked to perfection and the presentation of the starters was good. We tried their signature mocktails & cocktails and they were simply amazing. Their brewed beers were mind-blowing with several blends. They have both veg and non-veg options and vegan option is also available. They also have a wide variety of main course and desserts were also so satisfying. The infusion that these people do with food is so mindblowing and mouthwatering. Do visit this place with friends and family to have an awesome food & beverage experience.