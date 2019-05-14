Shakesbierre Is A Perfect Hangout Spot In Bangalore

img-gallery-featured
Breweries

ShakesBierre

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Eva Mall, Level 5, Brigade Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

ShakesBierre have awesome interiors with the space available to accommodate many people along with different types of seating levels. The Brewing that makes this place great and not to forget the outstanding food that they serve. Will always Go back for the Mutton Sheek and Chocolate Creumux for sure. YAYY!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family

Breweries

ShakesBierre

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Eva Mall, Level 5, Brigade Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default