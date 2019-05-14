ShakesBierre have awesome interiors with the space available to accommodate many people along with different types of seating levels. The Brewing that makes this place great and not to forget the outstanding food that they serve. Will always Go back for the Mutton Sheek and Chocolate Creumux for sure. YAYY!
Shakesbierre Is A Perfect Hangout Spot In Bangalore
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family
Also On ShakesBierre
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Comments (0)