ShakesBierre - Bangalore’s First Theme Based Brewery!

Spread over three floors , Bangalore’s first theme based brewery is finally open at EVA mall on Brigade Road. Thought what’s in a name , the brewery is called ShakesBierre , and its entire look and feel is inspired from Shakespearean era. Be it old style furniture or the high walls , the aura here will transport you back to the time. But the use of technology is impressive as the service staff wears electronic name tags and one can order and pay through web based app ( to be introduced shortly ). The food and drinks menu is almost as long as the Shakespearean plays , offering dramatic dishes and drinks that one will love to have. Pizzas , baked in brick oven are must try . You can opt for the thick bread napolitian or not so thick romans ones. They have plenty of starters and mains for both vegetarians and meat lovers. The brew is yet start , but they serve some great cocktails and bottled beers to pair with the food.