ShakesBierre ambiance will take you back to the old British era, Shakespeare theme Skilfully crafted beers and cocktails to accompany a delectable section of edible treats that have a rustic touch. A perfect place for gastronomic masterpiece along with an upbeat British era interior, aided by some great music tracks being played in-house. Sure shot reccos Tawa lamb chops - rusticones Samyak prawns - melt in mouth ones Vietnamese lamb curry - lamb shanks cooked in coconut milk and lemongrass with a strong hint of later one. Goan fish curry - goes well with steamed rice.
Shakesbierre: Crafted Beers & Amazing Global Cuisine At This Rooftop Pub
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group
