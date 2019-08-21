Shakesbierre: Crafted Beers & Amazing Global Cuisine At This Rooftop Pub

Breweries

ShakesBierre

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Eva Mall, Level 5, Brigade Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

ShakesBierre ambiance will take you back to the old British era, Shakespeare theme Skilfully crafted beers and cocktails to accompany a delectable section of edible treats that have a rustic touch. A perfect place for gastronomic masterpiece along with an upbeat British era interior, aided by some great music tracks being played in-house. Sure shot reccos Tawa lamb chops - rusticones Samyak prawns - melt in mouth ones Vietnamese lamb curry - lamb shanks cooked in coconut milk and lemongrass with a strong hint of later one. Goan fish curry - goes well with steamed rice.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

