Shakesbierre: Crafted Beers & Amazing Global Cuisine At This Rooftop Pub

ShakesBierre ambiance will take you back to the old British era, Shakespeare theme Skilfully crafted beers and cocktails to accompany a delectable section of edible treats that have a rustic touch. A perfect place for gastronomic masterpiece along with an upbeat British era interior, aided by some great music tracks being played in-house. Sure shot reccos Tawa lamb chops - rusticones Samyak prawns - melt in mouth ones Vietnamese lamb curry - lamb shanks cooked in coconut milk and lemongrass with a strong hint of later one. Goan fish curry - goes well with steamed rice.