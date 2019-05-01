Shakespeare ka Shakesbierre��

Located on the most Happening area right above decathlon at Brigade road this newbie is already winning people's heart with the beautiful Ambience and good food. ShakesBierre is a tribute to Shakespeare and the whole place with its wall paintings and the decors reminds you of him and his work. The rooftop seating is my favourite. I have been a couple of times now and I absolutely loved it. Among the food we tried **Bar Snacks** ShakesBierre Chips - A mixture of Tapioca, raw banana and potato chips. a MUST❤️ who would order chips at such a place. But trust me these homemade chips are amazing 😍 Crispy Chaat - Heard of chat made out of Eggplant, Bittergourd and spinach !? Sounds weird? But yo it absolutely is delectable.❤️ **Small Plates** Stuffed Paneer - Best option for the veggies. Very soft and cooked to perfection. Tawa Lamb chops - Okay this is the best I have ever had🤤❤️ Such tender meat and the spices perfectly immersed 😍 Arepa with Grilled Prawns - Straight from South America. Tried for the first time and liked it a lot. Fried arepas filled with grilled prawns and pineapple salsa. **Salad** Now they got some healthy options too❤️ Cambodian Banana Blossom Salad: Consists of raw papaya, cherry tomatoes, raw Mango, Carrot, long beans. Millet Salad: not everyone like Millets but this version is Yummilicious 😍 **Mains** The green Thai curry and the red Thai curry were my personal favourites. They have a wide variety of options though. **Desserts** Red Wine Poached Pear: Pear poached in red wine and served with olive oil cake and mascarpone cream. Chocolate Cremeux: Heavy Chocolate pudding on Chocolate crumble served with lime butterscotch and hazelnut praline Icecream. Homemade Gelatos: Homemade Sorbets are the best 😍 The green tea flavour was my favourite. The service is prompt and the staff have a good knowledge of what they serve.