Shakespeare ka Shakesbierre��

What Makes It Awesome?

Located on the most Happening area right above decathlon at Brigade road this newbie is already winning people's heart with the beautiful Ambience and good food. ShakesBierre is a tribute to Shakespeare and the whole place with its wall paintings and the decors reminds you of him and his work. The rooftop seating is my favourite. I have been a couple of times now and I absolutely loved it. Among the food we tried **Bar Snacks** ShakesBierre Chips - A mixture of Tapioca, raw banana and potato chips. a MUST❤️ who would order chips at such a place. But trust me these homemade chips are amazing 😍 Crispy Chaat - Heard of chat made out of Eggplant, Bittergourd and spinach !? Sounds weird? But yo it absolutely is delectable.❤️ **Small Plates** Stuffed Paneer - Best option for the veggies. Very soft and cooked to perfection. Tawa Lamb chops - Okay this is the best I have ever had🤤❤️ Such tender meat and the spices perfectly immersed 😍 Arepa with Grilled Prawns - Straight from South America. Tried for the first time and liked it a lot. Fried arepas filled with grilled prawns and pineapple salsa. **Salad** Now they got some healthy options too❤️ Cambodian Banana Blossom Salad: Consists of raw papaya, cherry tomatoes, raw Mango, Carrot, long beans. Millet Salad: not everyone like Millets but this version is Yummilicious 😍 **Mains** The green Thai curry and the red Thai curry were my personal favourites. They have a wide variety of options though. **Desserts** Red Wine Poached Pear: Pear poached in red wine and served with olive oil cake and mascarpone cream. Chocolate Cremeux: Heavy Chocolate pudding on Chocolate crumble served with lime butterscotch and hazelnut praline Icecream. Homemade Gelatos: Homemade Sorbets are the best 😍 The green tea flavour was my favourite. The service is prompt and the staff have a good knowledge of what they serve.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

