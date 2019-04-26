Shakespeare Themed Brewpub

I guess this is the first Shakespeare Themed based BrewPub in Bangalore. Shakesbierre name only defines the place which is based on Shakespeare, This place has his own microbrewery. Shakesbierre is a timeless brewpub that offers global cuisine. This place walks along with you through the Victorian Era, The wonderful wall paintings and well-designed chairs and table. They are on two floors and also have huge sitting space with some open area for a perfect view of Brigade road. They have a separate area for Smoking also. Very huge space with different types of sitting arrangements. They have bar counters in both the floors. A place where you can go with your family, friends and big groups. This place has a Karaoke room as well, where u can sing a song with your group or family. Beers: Coming soon. Starters: Chips - In house made and it was nice. Podi Idli – New version of Idli and it was great. Mezze Platter – was quite good. Paneer Stuffed – well-stuffed panner with good in taste Mains: Thai Green Curry - like the Thai Green curry with Jasmine rice. Desserts: Gelatos – Three Kulfies in different flavours, and it was nice. Chocolate Cremeux – One of my favourite dessert in this place, it was superb and delicious. Red Wine Poached Pear - Quite good. Service & Staff: Amazing hospitality by Shakesbeire Team. Great service was quite a professional quick. Staffs were friendly and well dressed. Nice place to visit again for fine dining.