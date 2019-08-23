A Shakespeare Themed Pub At Namma Ooru!

To be or not to be - Shakespeare wrote these lines and this stands so true for this beautiful space that celebrates Shakespeare while you can lay back and enjoy their food and some kickass drinks. Spread over different floors, ShakesBierre boosts a lavish rooftop which adds to the vow factor. Personally, love rooftops and that's why this place is now more special. Coming to the food - they have an extensive menu which gives you so many options. Few of my personal favourites were beer-infused squid which had the perfect batter and tasted good, shrimp popcorn that is my new favourite, couldn't stop eating them, then special mention has to be made for their sambal prawns which are served in wrapped banana leaf. Their antipasti and cheese platter was a delightful affair with ample amount of cheese and pairings. They also had few Indian chaats, lamb chops which were well cooked and spiced up, chicken Chettinad and nachos. I also liked the mixed chips platter that is the perfect chakna for your drinks. Their beers and mocktail menu cater to your need. Ended on a sweet note with some lip-smacking desserts- the deconstructed brownie has my brownie points which as a chocolate lover was my favourite. There was also the baked Alaska that's served with flaming brandy poured on top, wine-soaked pear with cake dessert and the coconut creme brulee that is so well balanced and makes your day! Must visit the place.