This Line Of Organic Body Care Will Get You Coming Back For More

Shankara is a brand that has an all-natural range of luxurious wellness beauty products. Face care products include deep cleanse facial ubtan, fine line moisturisers, brightening and anti-age serum, hydrating cleanser and microcrystal exfoliation treatments. The body care section has de-stressing body washes, essential oil deodorants, body and muscle release oils, purifying sea salt scrubs and calming body oils. The hair care includes coriander and avocado hair and scalp oils. The gifting options are available in adorable boxes with two or three of their products that you could choose and have sent to a dear one. With flavours likeChamomile, Lavender, Aloe Vera and Tea Tree, try this brand for your sensitive skin needs. Ditch your regular body care products and embrace Shankara.