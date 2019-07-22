Embellished Blouses, Tasselled Silk Sarees And Fusion Wear At This Indiranagar Boutique

She's Boutique in Indiranagar started by Usha Murthy in 2017 should be on your shopping list for customised blouses and embellishments on silk sarees. Peacocks, floral jaalis and paisleys, get them all embroidered on your blouse with zari threads and crystals to go with it. Silk sarees with golden tassels with crochet that adds the edge to your traditional look is one her forte. Usha Murthy and her team of tailors and embroidery artists add the element of sparkle in your traditional outfits. Apart from blouses and silk sarees, get lehengas for any upcoming weddings or even your own wedding apparel made at She's Boutique.

Silk skirt with an embellished blouse and a banarasi dupatta at this boutique is an evergreen option for any special occasion. Not just traditional wear, if you have a dress you'd want to be customised, they do that as well. Wrapped dresses, maxis, co-ord sets, and Indo-western wear, you can find them all under one roof. They also stock up on ready made options for you to choose from.Long velvet dresses with embroidered necklines, blouses with jackets and ruffled sleeves and dresses made exactly for your body type is what She's Boutique offers. The price range here starts at INR 500 and varies depending on your requirement.