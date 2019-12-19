Started by Uma Balakrishnan, Shiuli’s sarees feature Indian weaving traditions and classic embellishment techniques to create one-of-a-kind sarees. The collection of sarees is a fusion of traditional craftwork and contemporary design. Choose from bright yellows pinks and reds, but the dull shades are more pleasing to our eyes, particularly their hues of blue. The hand-block printed cotton-silk saree in a mellow shade of blue is great for an all-day look. Another classic totally on our wishlist is this soothing khadi saree that can be paired with a basic crop top or an embellished blouse, depending on the look you’re going for. Her range of Kalamkari tussar silk sarees are absolutely stunning and looks elegant for any occasion.

For those who love to play it safe, you can’t go wrong with basic indigo saree filled with white triangular block prints that can take you from work to party. They also have a lovely collection of linen, crepe, and georgette. Most of the sarees are not too heavy and can easily be slipped into daily use, with the possibility of making them dressy if the need arises. Although we must add that the sarees can get a tad expensive, especially if you’re not buying it for a particular occasion as the price range here starts at INR 2,500 for cotton and 5,000 for silk and linens.