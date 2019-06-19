Dine Like The King Of The Jungle At Shivaji Military Hotel

Shivaji Military Hotel is one of Bangalore’s most iconic military hotels, that is still standing strong every after the wear and tear of hundreds of people bustling through. If you’re a fan of authentic donne biryani or just good food in general, this restaurant will have you spoilt for choice. Their piping hot biryani will never leave you complaining about less meat, as we like to think of it as mutton served with rice rather than the other way around.

If you plan on going down here, you have to be prepared for rubbing shoulders and knocking elbows with the insanity that is the lunch crowd. If you expect to catch a seat, preferably go down for their breakfast biryani. Another classic here is the leg soup that will have your etiquette fly out the window as you turn into a full-blown savage. Shivaji Military Hotel also serves mutton liver and mutton pepper fry that will have you salivating just at the thought of it, and will leave you weak in the knees just at the bite of it. Walk out with satisfaction for only INR 250 per person on average.