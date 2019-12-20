Surfer Dude Or Gentleman, This Shoe Store Will Take You From Boardroom To Bar

For all you men who love shoes, but always find it hard to get good quality at reasonable prices, Ruosh is perfect.
While it’s classified as a premium footwear and accessories brand, their range of includes moccasins, slippers, brogues, Oxfords, loafers and even derby boots, the prices start at about INR 1,500 for slippers and INR 2,500 for shoes.
I really like that they have classic but also designs with a modern twist. I am more of a traditionalist when it comes to shoes, usually, so it’s mostly Oxfords, brogues and moccasins. But these guys have some lovely coloured loafers in rust orange, wine purple and even hues of brown that will make you stand out.
Since they have such a vast range of designs, whether you’re a casual loafer lad, an all-day James Bond or a slipper chap, they’ve got you covered. They experiment with colour so you can even get really versatile greys, browns and tans that will take you from the boardroom to the bar.
I get plenty of shoes from here, and I really enjoy the choice. Finally, a place that focuses on men! But they now have a new line for women, in case you’re wondering. They sometimes have a dearth of sizes, but they’re happy to source them from other stores if you’re happy to wait a few days.
They also stock accessories like shoe horns, de-odorisers and shoe creams, to keep your footwear intact for a longer time.
