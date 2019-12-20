Surfer Dude Or Gentleman, This Shoe Store Will Take You From Boardroom To Bar

img-gallery-featured
Shoe Stores

RUOSH

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru

1133, 100 Feet Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indira Nagar, Bengaluru

5 Outlets
image-map-default
View 5 Other Outlets

Shortcut

For all you men who love shoes, but always find it hard to get good quality at reasonable prices, Ruosh is perfect.

What Is It?

While it’s classified as a premium footwear and accessories brand, their range of includes moccasins, slippers, brogues, Oxfords, loafers and even derby boots, the prices start at about INR 1,500 for slippers and INR 2,500 for shoes.

What We Love?

I really like that they have classic but also designs with a modern twist. I am more of a traditionalist when it comes to shoes, usually, so it’s mostly Oxfords, brogues and moccasins. But these guys have some lovely coloured loafers in rust orange, wine purple and even hues of brown that will make you stand out.

Who Is It For?

Since they have such a vast range of designs, whether you’re a casual loafer lad, an all-day James Bond or a slipper chap, they’ve got you covered. They experiment with colour so you can even get really versatile greys, browns and tans that will take you from the boardroom to the bar.

How Was My Experience?

I get plenty of shoes from here, and I really enjoy the choice. Finally, a place that focuses on men! But they now have a new line for women, in case you’re wondering. They sometimes have a dearth of sizes, but they’re happy to source them from other stores if you’re happy to wait a few days.

#LBBTip

They also stock accessories like shoe horns, de-odorisers and shoe creams, to keep your footwear intact for a longer time.

Other Outlets

RUOSH

Koramangala, Bengaluru
3.6

768, Opp. Fitness One Gym, 80 Feet Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

RUOSH

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.1

36, Vittal Mallya Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

RUOSH

Whitefield, Bengaluru

The Forum Neighbourhood Mall, Shop 23, Ground Floor, Whitefield Main Road, Bengaluru

image-map-default

RUOSH

Whitefield, Bengaluru
2.7

Phoenix Marketcity Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 52, Whitefield Road, Bengaluru

image-map-default

RUOSH

JP Nagar, Bengaluru

9, 15th Cross, 100 Feet Road, 4th Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default
Shoe Stores

RUOSH

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru

1133, 100 Feet Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indira Nagar, Bengaluru

5 Outlets
image-map-default
View 5 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

RUOSH

Koramangala, Bengaluru
3.6

768, Opp. Fitness One Gym, 80 Feet Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

RUOSH

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.1

36, Vittal Mallya Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

RUOSH

Whitefield, Bengaluru

The Forum Neighbourhood Mall, Shop 23, Ground Floor, Whitefield Main Road, Bengaluru

image-map-default

RUOSH

Whitefield, Bengaluru
2.7

Phoenix Marketcity Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 52, Whitefield Road, Bengaluru

image-map-default

RUOSH

JP Nagar, Bengaluru

9, 15th Cross, 100 Feet Road, 4th Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default